trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: House panel holds field hearing on border security in Texas

by Christian Carter - 03/15/23 10:15 AM ET
by Christian Carter - 03/15/23 10:15 AM ET

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz is set to testify Wednesday morning on the crisis at the southern border before the House Homeland Security Committee.

For the first time, The House committee will hold the public hearing at the southern border.

Wednesday’s meeting is one of many to come and is in line with Republican promises to hold hearings in the field rather than just in Washington, D.C.

Committee members will examine the link between President Biden’s and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s border policies and the unprecedented migrant crisis at the southwest border.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Alejandro Mayorkas Biden Joe Biden Raul Ortiz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  2. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  3. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  4. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  5. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  6. Trump-allied super PAC files ethics complaint against DeSantis over ‘shadow ...
  7. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  8. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  9. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  10. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  11. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  12. Republicans introduce major energy package with party’s top priorities
  13. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  14. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  15. Former NATO chief: Trump nomination would be ‘geopolitical catastrophe’
  16. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  17. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  18. Why the US is going full throttle on hypersonic missiles
Load more

Video

See all Video