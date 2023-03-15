Watch live: House panel holds field hearing on border security in Texas

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz is set to testify Wednesday morning on the crisis at the southern border before the House Homeland Security Committee.

For the first time, The House committee will hold the public hearing at the southern border.

Wednesday’s meeting is one of many to come and is in line with Republican promises to hold hearings in the field rather than just in Washington, D.C.

Committee members will examine the link between President Biden’s and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s border policies and the unprecedented migrant crisis at the southwest border.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

