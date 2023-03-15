trending:

News

Watch live: FAA holds safety summit after airline incidents

by Christian Carter - 03/15/23 10:12 AM ET
The Federal Aviation Administration is scheduled to hold a safety summit Wednesday morning after several recent incidents.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have opened an investigation into the close call between two flights at a Florida airport in February.

Last month, an Air Canada flight was cleared for takeoff on the same runway that an American Airlines flight was cleared to land at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, according to NTSB.

The two jets were about 3,100 feet apart when the American Airlines jet discontinued its landing and “began its climb-out,” after an air traffic controller advised the flight crew that Air Canada was departing, the FAA said in a statement.  

The incident follows a recent series of close calls at U.S. airports. The NTSB and the FAA are also both investigating a Feb. 27 incident, in which a private charter jet nearly collided with a JetBlue plane.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to deliver remarks at the summit.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

