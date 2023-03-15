Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the cost of prescription drugs

President Biden will speak Wednesday on how his proposed 2024 budget could affect prescription drug prices.

The appearance at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas follows several other stops in a western swing, which included a meeting with the prime ministers of the U.K. and Australia, as well as fundraising stops.

Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order with several measures intended to prevent gun violence in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park, where eleven people died in a January mass shooting.

Biden’s prescription drug plan builds on the policies in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, including an expansion of price controls on insulin and an increase in Medicare’s ability to negotiate over the cost of various drugs.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

