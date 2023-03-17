Watch live: Biden hosts Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for shamrock presentation

President Biden is slated to host Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday evening at the White House for a shamrock presentation marking St. Patrick’s Day.

Biden, who often makes note of his Irish heritage, is hosting the celebration for the first time since taking office and after it was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. The president met with Varadkar earlier Friday at the White House.

The Irish prime minister’s visit comes ahead of Biden’s expected trip to Ireland in the coming weeks in honor of the Good Friday Agreement, which the U.S. brokered more than two decades ago in order to end conflict in Northern Ireland.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

