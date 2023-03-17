trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden hosts Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for shamrock presentation

by Christian Carter - 03/17/23 4:00 PM ET
by Christian Carter - 03/17/23 4:00 PM ET

President Biden is slated to host Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday evening at the White House for a shamrock presentation marking St. Patrick’s Day.

Biden, who often makes note of his Irish heritage, is hosting the celebration for the first time since taking office and after it was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. The president met with Varadkar earlier Friday at the White House.

The Irish prime minister’s visit comes ahead of Biden’s expected trip to Ireland in the coming weeks in honor of the Good Friday Agreement, which the U.S. brokered more than two decades ago in order to end conflict in Northern Ireland.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden Ireland Joe Biden Joe Biden Leo Varadkar Northern Ireland st. patrick's day United States Washington D.C. White House

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New study cites Wuhan raccoon dogs as possible origin of COVID-19
  2. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  3. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  4. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  5. Trump attorney ordered to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents probe
  6. Trump, family failed to disclose more than 100 foreign gifts, congressional ...
  7. Trump posts on Facebook for first time since reinstatement
  8. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  9. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  10. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  11. Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repair shop owner
  12. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
  13. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  14. Trump hits DeSantis for payments to ‘non-entity’ conservative satire site ...
  15. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  16. Strawberries recalled over possible health risk
  17. Trader Joe’s fruit product recalled, potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A
  18. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
Load more

Video

See all Video