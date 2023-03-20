Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing Monday after President Biden issued his first veto, striking down a measure that would have prohibited retirement fund managers from considering environmental and other social issues when building an investment portfolio.

But Biden has also made several recent gestures signaling an interest in bipartisan cooperation.

The president’s joint participation with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon, along with visiting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday, included remarks by both Biden and McCarthy invoking the working relationship between the late President Ronald Reagan and then-Speaker Tip O’Neill (D-Mass.). Like their current-day counterparts, Reagan and O’Neill had opposing party affiliations, but shared an Irish heritage.

Biden has also taken positions at odds with many in the Democratic Party, with an unexpected approval of a Congressional measure to block D.C. criminal justice reforms, as well as a green light for the controversial Willow Project, ConocoPhillips’ planned development of new oil drilling sites in northern Alaska.

But the coming fights over the federal budget and raising the debt ceiling will test both parties’ appetite for compromise.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

