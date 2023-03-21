Watch live: Yellen delivers remarks at the American Bankers Association summit

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday is delivering a speech at the American Bankers Association summit in Washington, D.C.

According to the Treasury Department, Yellen plans to address the U.S. economic situation, saying that it “is stabilizing and the U.S. banking system remains sound.” She will also be underscoring the importance of small and mid-sized banks to the economy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

