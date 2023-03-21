trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by Christian Carter - 03/21/23 1:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes after President Biden issued his first veto on Monday, striking down a measure that would have prohibited retirement fund managers from considering environmental and other social issues when building an investment portfolio.

Biden also signed legislation Monday to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19 after the measure was passed unanimously in Congress.

“We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19’s origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics,” Biden said in a statement. “My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The legislation, titled the COVID-19 Origin Act, was originally sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). The bill directs the Director of National Intelligence to “declassify any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin” of COVID-19. 

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

