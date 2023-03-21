trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Is Blockbuster coming back?

by Russell Falcon - 03/21/23 1:33 PM ET
by Russell Falcon - 03/21/23 1:33 PM ET
(AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)

(NEXSTAR) — Are Blockbuster nights about to make a return?

Fans of the once-ubiquitous video rental store Blockbuster are keeping an eye on the blue and yellow company after its website quietly came back online over the weekend. A visit to Blockbuster.com now directs to a message reading simply, “We are working on rewinding your movie.”

Fondness for Blockbuster has increased over the past couple of years, as 80s and 90s nostalgia has permeated TV and movies. Last year, streaming giant Netflix even released a now-canceled sitcom based on employees of Blockbuster’s last store. The company’s actual last real-life store, located in Bend, Oregon, has become a popular attraction, and even briefly an Airbnb rental.

Given the latest resurrection of the company’s website — and reactivation of its Twitter account — many are now abuzz about a potential Blockbuster reboot.

“Whaaaaat is happening?! ls this the return of @blockbuster?! Oh how we’ve missed you!” one Twitter user said over the weekend. Meanwhile, user Shaun Stackhouse wrote: “Is Blockbuster coming back? I hope so, but it could just be some kind of streaming service. I would rather see the return of brick-and-mortar stores!”

Blockbuster is currently owned by Dish Network. The TV provider purchased the Blockbuster brand for a reported $228 million back in 2011. Dish Network announced it was closing all remaining Blockbuster stores in November 2013. Nexstar has reached out to Dish Network for more details about the Blockbuster message and will update if we hear back.

Tags Blockbuster Business Video rentals

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  2. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  3. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  4. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
  5. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  6. NY DA Alvin Bragg could eye various charges in Trump prosecution
  7. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  8. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  9. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  10. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  11. Trump throws GOP retreat off course
  12. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  13. DeSantis goes after digital currency in attempt to ban federal effort
  14. Why Putin is casting the Ukraine war as a fight for Russia’s survival
  15. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  16. Looming Trump arrest puts GOP lawmakers in uncomfortable spot
  17. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  18. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
Load more

Video

See all Video