trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Democrats blast Moderna CEO over plans to quadruple price of COVID-19 vaccine

by Joseph Choi - 03/22/23 3:20 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 03/22/23 3:20 PM ET
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel appears at a Senate hearing on COVID vaccine pricing on March 22, 2023.
Greg Nash
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel appears at a Senate hearing on COVID vaccine pricing on March 22, 2023.

Democratic senators lashed out at Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a Thursday hearing over his company’s plans to quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The current cost of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster is roughly $26 and the company is expected to raise the price up to $130 per dose in the U.S. once the public health emergency ends.

“I would hope very much you would reconsider that decision. It would cost the taxpayers of this country billions of dollars,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chair of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), told Bancel.

Bancel told the committee this price was not tied to the company’s financial performance, but was rather a reflection of what he referred to as the shot’s “value.”

The core issue among lawmakers opposing the expected price hike is the billions in federal funding that Moderna received for the research, development and procurement of its vaccine. The company received nearly $1 billion alone from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for vaccine development and trials.

Sanders pressed Bancel on whether he could guarantee that the U.S. would not pay a higher price than other countries for the vaccine, considering the U.S. government’s involvement in its creation. Bancel stated he could not say the U.S. would pay a lower price than other countries.

“More than one quarter of Americans struggle to pay for their prescription medications,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) said. “These same Americans are the taxpayers who are footing the bill for research and drug development that companies like Moderna are benefiting from.”

The Moderna CEO acknowledged the U.S. government’s role in developing his company’s mRNA vaccine, the second most administered COVID-19 immunization in the country after Pfizer’s, but appeared to minimize the significance of the government involvement.

“The U.S. government gave us and four other vaccine companies funding to accelerate clinical trials,” Bancel said. “While the government provided $1.7 billion in grant funding, Moderna returned $2.9 billion.”

Bancel characterized the $15 price tag attached to its original vaccine as a “discount” issued by the company in consideration of the government’s contributions and the need for immunizations. He emphasized that Moderna was under “no obligation” to do so and said the updated bivalent dose that is largely being administered is not the same product that was originally developed.

Bancel also argued the price hike would be needed to address the “very complex” issue of transitioning from a pandemic phase to an endemic phase of the COVID-19 outbreak, a situation he pointed out has not been seen in recent history. He added this his company must also shift from having only one U.S. customer, the federal government, to having thousands of individual customers.

Republican committee members didn’t hold back on Bancel either. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) agreed with Sanders, saying he thought it was “outrageous” to charge American $130 for the vaccine.

The disagreement between himself and Sanders was how to address this issue, said Marshall, arguing that while Americans pay more for medications, they also have more access to “miracle drugs” than other countries.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) called for transparency from the company, particularly into the supposed costs necessitating the price increase.

“Why do you need this much money?” Braun asked, adding “A 400 percent price increase is preposterous, especially when you’ve been given all this government largesse.”

He also questioned why Moderna appeared to be developing a distribution network from the ground up, potentially driving up costs, instead of making use of existing distributors. Bancel stated that distribution had been handled by the federal government so far, but said his company was looking into using pre-existing drug distributors which would take time in setting up.

Bancel added that this was the first commercial product his company had brought to market, which several senators on the committee also noted in their scrutinies

Despite the price hike, Moderna has committed to ensuring that the vaccine is available to consumers at a low-cost or no-cost regardless of insurance status through various assistance programs within the company.

Members of the panel pressed Bancel on how his company sought to pull this off, with Democratic Sens. Bob Casey (Penn.), Tina Smith (Minn.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) advising the CEO to not make its pricing programs tedious or overly complicated.

“This program cannot simply be a public relations exercise that provides cover for the company to hike prices on families seeking COVID-19 vaccines,” Hassan said, asking how quickly data on its patient assistance program can be provided. Bancel indicated that a timeline for the release data has not yet been finalized.

Tags Bernie Sanders COVID-19 vaccines MOderna Stéphane Bancel Stéphane Bancel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  3. Fox News reporter hugs son on camera as he leaves site of Denver school shooting
  4. Schumer declines to state confidence in Manhattan district attorney Alvin ...
  5. Manhattan DA cancels Wednesday meeting of grand jury in hush money probe
  6. Appeals court backs DOJ, forcing Trump attorney to aid documents probe
  7. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  8. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  9. Denver police hunting for student suspected of shooting two school ...
  10. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  11. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  12. Fed hikes rates despite concerns over banking crisis
  13. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  14. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  15. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  16. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  17. Watch live: Fed chairman Powell holds news conference after interest rate ...
  18. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
Load more

Video

See all Video