trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Virginia student accepted to over 2 dozen colleges, receives $700K in scholarships

by Amy Avery - 03/23/23 6:28 AM ET
by Amy Avery - 03/23/23 6:28 AM ET

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia student is proof that hard work pays off.

Courtney Toran, a senior at Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, has been accepted into more than two dozen colleges and universities. And if that’s not enough, she has also received more than $700,000 in scholarships.

“This is a very life-changing experience,” said Toran, who is not only a star student, but an All-American cheerleader and the senior class president.

Her high school has a wall showing all the colleges and universities that students have been accepted to, and Toran’s name appears multiple times.

She has been accepted to Spelman College, Salem College, Old Dominion University, Virginia Commonwealth University and about 20 others.

“It makes me feel proud of myself,” she said.

Toran said originally she wanted to go to VCU, then she just kept applying from there.

“I just feel like I’m very blessed with all these opportunities that I have, and it’s made it a little difficult to choose what college I’m going to,” she said.

But she has decided.

She’s heading to Regent University to study psychology.

“Over quarantine, there were incidents going on, such as George Floyd, that really motivated me to understand why people think the way that they think,” Toran said.

Her principal, Dr. Shawn Green, said Toran has always challenged herself by taking advanced courses. So much so, that in addition to her high school diploma, she’s graduating with an associate’s degree.

“Typically out of the 400 students, we may have one or two, so she definitely stands out,” Green said.

The wall of colleges at Nansemond River showcases that students are moving on to different colleges, trade schools or the military, Green said.

“It’s now to the point where we are backlogged trying to get all the schools up,” Green said.

Each year, the school also keeps track of the amount all students have received in scholarship money, and it is announced at graduation. Green said it usually totals between $3 million and $8 million.

Toran said getting her name up on the wall multiple times wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her friends, family and, especially, her dad.

“He’s told me that every time that I say that I can’t, I have to do it, and I can,” she said. “We have a quote in our house that says ‘Do what you want to do, so you can do what you have to do.’ It’s a quote by Denzel Washington, and that’s been my motivation ever since.”

Tags Education Scholarships Virginia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  2. GOP questions DeSantis attacks on Trump ahead of possible indictment
  3. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  4. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  5. Jordan expands probe into Manhattan DA with testimony requests from former ...
  6. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  7. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  8. Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for ...
  9. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  10. Manhattan DA cancels Wednesday meeting of grand jury in hush money probe
  11. Pilot in crash that killed 7 experienced ‘spatial disorientation’: NTSB ...
  12. Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey
  13. Why China’s Xi is trying to play peacemaker in Ukraine
  14. Cruz proposes constitutional amendment to stop Supreme Court-packing
  15. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  16. Fox News reporter hugs son on camera as he leaves site of Denver school shooting
  17. Massive seaweed belt still on track to hit US: When will it arrive?
  18. Trump to appear on Hannity amid tensions with Fox News
Load more

Video

See all Video