trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Buttigieg testifies on Transportation budget before Senate panel

by Christian Carter - 03/23/23 10:04 AM ET
by Christian Carter - 03/23/23 10:04 AM ET

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is slated to testify Thursday morning before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development to defend the Biden administration’s fiscal 2024 budget request for the agency.

Thursday’s hearing is the first time Buttigieg will deliver a public testimony before the Senate subcommittee since the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February.

Buttigieg is also expected to face questions around several near-misses on airport runways in recent months reported by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden Department of Transportation economy FAA Federal Aviation Administration Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg Politics Senate Appropriations subcommittee Transportation Department U.S. Senate United States Washington DC

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  2. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  3. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  4. GOP questions DeSantis attacks on Trump ahead of possible indictment
  5. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  6. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  7. Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey
  8. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  9. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  10. Rand Paul: ‘I wouldn’t vaccinate my children’
  11. Jeffries waves aside plan to raise debt limit with House discharge petition 
  12. Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for ...
  13. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  14. Manhattan grand jury not meeting Thursday in Trump probe
  15. Trump to appear on Hannity amid tensions with Fox News
  16. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  17. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  18. Michigan GOP chair not apologizing after comparing gun reform to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video