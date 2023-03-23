trending:

News

Cow escapes slaughterhouse, runs through New York City streets

by Eileen Lehpamer and Finn Hoogensen - 03/23/23 9:39 AM ET
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WPIX) – A cow’s life will be spared after breaking free at a slaughterhouse and running loose through the streets of Brooklyn Tuesday.

The 4-month-old calf was being delivered from a truck to the Saba Live Poultry slaughterhouse when she escaped and started running around in the streets, according to Mike Stura, the founder of Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey.

Video capturing the incident showed the calf evading people in the streets as they tried to round her up. The calf was eventually recaptured after a few minutes on the run, according to Stura.

The calf was then transported back to the farm she came from in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Stura said he asked the owners of the calf to let her live out her life at Skylands Animal Sanctuary, but it took some convincing before they eventually agreed.

“We immediately offered the calf a lifelong home, but these people have easily been the least receptive to letting an animal live that I’ve ever dealt with,” Stura posted on the Skylands Animal Sanctuary website. “Maybe the news coverage and some public sentiment will help them see this poor kid as an individual.”

Skylands Animal Sanctuary cares for more than 400 animals who were all rescued from slaughterhouses, live markets and other instances of abuse, according to its website.

Stura said he will eventually give the calf a name.

