trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine attacked by multiple people at Florida gym, lawyer confirms

by The Associated Press - 03/23/23 10:00 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/23/23 10:00 AM ET
FILE – Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein Women’s 2019 Spring-Summer Collection, unveiled during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff’s investigators said an altercation occurred Tuesday night, March 21, 2023, between Hernandez and several people. Hernandez’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose testimony against his own gang helped convict two high-ranking members, was assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida, officials said Wednesday.

An “altercation between several individuals” brought Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies to an LA Fitness outlet in Lake Worth on Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries. He was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

A motive for the assault, including whether it was connected to his cooperation with prosecutors, was unclear. No arrests have been made, and investigators have asked anyone with information to contact them.

The rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press. But he told other news outlets that Hernandez was attacked by three or four people in the gym’s sauna.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, known for his rainbow-colored hair and “69” tattoo on his forehead, previously faced decades in prison as part of a racketeering case in which he was accused of using a violent gang as a “personal hit squad.”

Instead, his sentence was reduced to about two years after his testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, earning him a label as a “snitch.”

Tags Music Rap Tekashi 6ix9ine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  2. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  3. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  4. GOP questions DeSantis attacks on Trump ahead of possible indictment
  5. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  6. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  7. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  8. Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey
  9. Jeffries waves aside plan to raise debt limit with House discharge petition 
  10. Rand Paul: ‘I wouldn’t vaccinate my children’
  11. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  12. Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for ...
  13. Manhattan grand jury not meeting Thursday in Trump probe
  14. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  15. Jordan expands probe into Manhattan DA with testimony requests from former ...
  16. California sea otters killed by rare parasite strain: study
  17. Michigan GOP chair not apologizing after comparing gun reform to ...
  18. Watch live: TikTok CEO testifies before Congress
Load more

Video

See all Video