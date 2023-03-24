trending:

‘Bear huggers’ wanted: Potential dream job now open

by Laura Morrison - 03/24/23 6:29 AM ET
NEW MEXICO (WJW) — If getting your arms around a sweet little baby bear is on your bucket list, then there’s a new job opening for you.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is looking to add some professional “bear huggers” to their team, in the form of new conservation officers.

“Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process,” reads a Facebook post announcing the job openings.

(Getty Images)

The official job description doesn’t specifically say that hugging bears is a requirement. But it’s not out of the realm of possibility, according to photos of conservation officers cradling bear cubs during a recent task.

Applicants, however, are required to have a Bachelor’s degree. Those chosen for the team will also have to relocate to New Mexico.

Anyone interested can check out the job listing at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish website. The application deadline is March 30.

