Watch live: Labor camp survivor testifies before House committee on the Chinese Communist Party

A survivor of the concentration camp system in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region will testify before a recently organized House committee Thursday evening.

The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hear from Gulbahar Haitiwaji, author of “How I Survived a Chinese “Reeducation” Camp: A Uyghur Woman’s Story,” along with other experts on the massive scale attested human rights abuses committed in Xinjiang by the People’s Republic of China’s de facto one-party government in Beijing.

The House committee itself has wide support from both Republicans and Democrats, and as noted by Nury Turkel — who chairs the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and will also provide testimony this evening — makes a clear distinction between China and the Chinese Communist Party.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

