trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Labor camp survivor testifies before House committee on the Chinese Communist Party

by James Burch - 03/23/23 6:00 PM ET
by James Burch - 03/23/23 6:00 PM ET

A survivor of the concentration camp system in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region will testify before a recently organized House committee Thursday evening. 

The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hear from Gulbahar Haitiwaji, author of “How I Survived a Chinese “Reeducation” Camp: A Uyghur Woman’s Story,” along with other experts on the massive scale attested human rights abuses committed in Xinjiang by the People’s Republic of China’s de facto one-party government in Beijing.

The House committee itself has wide support from both Republicans and Democrats, and as noted by Nury Turkel — who chairs the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and will also provide testimony this evening — makes a clear distinction between China and the Chinese Communist Party.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags human rights imprisonment PRC Religion

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  2. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  3. Rep tells TikTok CEO that lying to Congress is federal crime during Tiananmen ...
  4. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  5. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  6. The dark side of TikTok
  7. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  8. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  9. Jeffries waves aside plan to raise debt limit with House discharge petition 
  10. Off-duty pilot steps in to help land Southwest flight after pilot becomes ...
  11. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  12. Rand Paul: ‘I wouldn’t vaccinate my children’
  13. Greene calls for Bragg’s arrest for ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Trump ...
  14. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  15. Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey
  16. Tech consulting giant Accenture cutting 19K jobs
  17. Father of Parkland victim arrested after disrupting House hearing
  18. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
Load more

Video

See all Video