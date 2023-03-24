trending:

News

Watch live: Biden addresses Canadian Parliament

by James Burch - 03/24/23 1:41 PM ET
President Biden is addressing Canadian Parliament Friday afternoon as part of his first visit to Canada. The president’s two days in Ottawa will pack in a substantial agenda, as Biden meets and then speaks publicly with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

On many issues, including North American air defense, manufacturing and continued strong backing for Ukraine, Canada and the U.S. are likely to be working very much in sync. Additionally, policies related to cross-border movements — both of migrants and travelers — have seen significant progress recently.

The longstanding close economic and strategic partnership between the U.S. and Canada could become, if anything, even more critical for both if China strengthens its ties to Russia.

The event is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

