Watch live: Biden holds joint press conference with Justin Trudeau

President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are holding a joint press conference following meetings between the leaders and other officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Biden’s first visit to Canada as president comes at a moment of shared strategic interests for the two close allies. Both are staunch in their support for Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion, and both face similarly strained relations with China.

One of the biggest developments in U.S.-Canada relations is an expected change closing a loophole in the countries’ migration agreement.

The climate crisis and trade are also expected to be on the agenda.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.

