trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

US authorities charge South Korean crypto developer Do Kwon with fraud

by Ines Kagubare - 03/24/23 3:35 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 03/24/23 3:35 PM ET
FILE – An American flag is displayed on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2022, in New York. Investors had few places to hide in 2022: Stocks and bonds both nose-dived and crypto tanked. Pocketbook issues were front and center for consumers as prices for food, energy and rent jumped. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

A South Korean crypto developer was charged on Thursday by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly defrauding investors about his two digital currencies — Terra and Luna — that collapsed last year, according to news reports.

Do Kwon, who was arrested on Thursday by authorities in Montenegro, was indicted by Manhattan federal prosecutors who accused him of misleading buyers of digital currencies issued by Terraform Labs, a payment platform used for cryptocurrencies.

Prosecutors also said Kwon engaged in market manipulation with a U.S. trading firm so he could change the market price of Terra, Bloomberg reported. 

The indictment also alleges that Kwon made false and misleading statements on TV and on social media about his business. 

Kwon, who’s been evading charges from South Korea, was attempting to fly to Dubai using forged documents when he was arrested in Montenegro. 

This follows charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday against several celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul, for promoting cryptocurrencies without disclosing that they were being paid for it.

Six of the celebrities who were charged agreed to pay more than $400,000 total to settle the allegations. 

Tags cryptocurrency DOJ SEC South Korea

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  2. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  3. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  4. Florida principal resigns after parents complain about Michelangelo’s ...
  5. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  6. Meadows, numerous Trump aides, ordered to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  7. Former AG Barr defends Fox News in op-ed about Dominion lawsuit 
  8. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  9. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  10. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  11. Jeffries warns Trump’s words may ‘get someone killed’
  12. Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  15. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  16. Idaho Republicans block ‘woke’ free tampons in schools proposal
  17. Will he or won’t he? Bragg faces historic test with Trump indictment
  18. American ‘genocide’: Monetizing the great reset
Load more

Video

See all Video