trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Tigers that escaped after possible tornado recaptured in Georgia

by Nicole Sanders - 03/27/23 7:01 AM ET
by Nicole Sanders - 03/27/23 7:01 AM ET
(Getty Images)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Two tigers that “briefly escaped” following a possible tornado in Southwest Georgia were recaptured, Pine Mountain Safari said Sunday.

“THE TIGERS ARE SAFE!” the safari wrote on Facebook, saying its facilities were damaged in the severe storm. “Fortunately, none of our animals and employees were hurt. However, several animal enclosures were breached, and two tigers briefly escaped.”

The tigers were tranquilized and returned to a secure enclosure, Pine Mountain Safari said.

The tornado reportedly touched down early Sunday in Troup County, Georgia, near the Alabama border, according to the Georgia Mutual Aid Group. Affected areas included the county seat of LaGrange, about 67 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The National Weather Service will look at the damage to confirm whether the storm was in fact a tornado.

The suspected tornado was just one of several instances of severe weather in the South over the weekend. At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path. One man was killed in Alabama after his trailer home flipped over several times.

Search and recovery crews resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced, even as the National Weather Service warned of a risk of more severe weather Sunday — including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Georgia Tigers Tornado

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  2. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  3. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  4. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  5. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  6. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  7. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  8. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — Finger pointing threatens debt limit deal
  10. All hat, no cattle: House Republicans can’t match big talk with viable budget ...
  11. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  12. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  13. McCarthy says House will press ahead with TikTok bill after CEO’s testimony
  14. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  15. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  16. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  17. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  18. Schumer wants DEA team deployed to tri-state area to fight rising threat of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video