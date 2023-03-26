One migrant found dead in train boxcar, three hospitalized
One migrant was found dead and three others were taken to a nearby medical facility after being found train boxcar in Eagle Pass, Texas over the weekend.
It was the second time in two days that authorities discovered migrants trapped in a train car in the Lone Star state.
Two migrants died and ten others were hospitalized on Friday after police in Uvalde responded to a tip about numerous undocumented immigrants suffocating inside of a train car.
On Saturday, U.S. Border Patrol agents searched a boxcar in a Union Pacific railyard in Eagle Pass after one of the individuals in the car called 911.
In a statement to The Hill, Union Pacific said that the U.S. Border Patrol notified them that it found 12 individuals in a company boxcar.
“Union Pacific is deeply saddened by this incident. Our commitment to safety and to guarding human life is central to who we are as a company and as people,” the company said.
“These incidents stand as a grim reminder of why we make every effort to stop people from trespassing on our property and on our trains.”
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.