Watch live: White House Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding a daily press briefing Monday.

Over the weekend, President Biden declared a state of emergency in Mississippi, which was struck by multiple tornadoes Friday, killing at least 25 in the state, along with one person in Alabama.

Public safety policy also factored into the withdrawal of Biden’s nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration, Phillip Washington, over concerns expressed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and others that Washington lacked the relevant experience needed to run the agency effectively.

The White House has, however, explicitly distanced itself from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a Trump appointee re-appointed by Biden, emphasizing that the Fed is an independent institution.