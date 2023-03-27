trending:

Rand Paul staffer stabbed in D.C. with ‘life-threatening injuries’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/27/23 8:45 PM ET
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) questions Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to discuss the upcoming price hike for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Authorities said that a suspect is in custody after a member of Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-K,y.) congressional staff was the target of an attack in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. 

In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that an arrest has been made in relation to an incident that happen in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast on Saturday. 

Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the listed location, arriving at the scene to locate a victim suffering stab wounds. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested Southeast, D.C. native Glynn Neal, 42, on Monday and charged him with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife), according to the release. 

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023. (Annabelle Gordon)

In a statement, Paul confirmed that the victim of the stabbing incident was a member was his congressional staff. 

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions,” Paul said in a statement on Monday. 

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested,” Paul added. “At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

