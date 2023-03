by TheHill.com - 03/28/23 9:00 AM ET

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday is testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. Watch the live video above.

