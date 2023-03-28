Watch live: Garland testifies on Biden budget before Senate panel 

Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for the second time in the 118th Congress.

Garland is set to discuss Biden’s budget proposal in Tuesday’s Senate hearing, but he is also likely to field questions related to the Justice Department’s investigations into President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The DOJ is looking into all three men following the discovery of classified documents at their homes and/or offices.

The probes into Biden and Trump are now under the purview of two separate special counsels. Garland appointed a special counsel to look into the Trump documents after Trump announced a 2024 bid for president. A separate special counsel was announced for Biden amid speculation of a Biden reelection bid.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.