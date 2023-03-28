trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on economic growth during his administration

by James Burch - 03/28/23 12:57 PM ET
President Biden is speaking Tuesday from Durham, N.C., to make his case that his administration’s actions have boosted the U.S. economy.

Biden is visiting the semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed, which has recently begun a major expansion in the region. The semiconductor industry is the principal beneficiary of last year’s CHIPs and Science Act.

North Carolina’s Research Triangle of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill has long been a center for the tech industry. The hub’s activity is an outgrowth of several prestigious universities in the region, which provide companies with a steady supply of graduates to recruit.

Support for domestic manufacturers is one of the major goals Biden has promoted, and Wolfspeed represents a dual payoff because their products support other industries and could potentially address supply chain issues.

The Durham stop is the first of more than 20 on a three-week tour in support of a slate of policies from Biden’s term so far that the White House has dubbed “Investing in America.” 

The president is scheduled to begin speaking at 2:30.

Watch the live video above.

