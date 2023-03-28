Series of small earthquakes rattles Northern California

A string of small earthquakes struck Northern California on Tuesday in the state’s latest series of climate woes.

Three small earthquakes occurred just after 6 a.m. PST and were measured northwest of Pacifica, Calif., with the largest of the three reaching a 3.4 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The other two earthquakes, according to the preliminary data, both reached a 2.6 magnitude.

The 3.4 earthquake rattled the area first at about 6:01 a.m. before being followed by the pair of 2.6 quakes hitting at 6:03 a.m. and 6:04 a.m., according to the USGS. CBS San Francisco reported that there was no immediate damage or injuries from the earthquakes.

More than 1,000 people reported that they felt the earthquakes, including people as far north as San Francisco, according to USGS.

According to California’s Department of Conservation, the state gets two to three earthquakes a year with a magnitude of 5.5 or higher that can cause “moderate damage.”

California has been walloped by a series of winter storms this season and has suffered from heavy snowfall, damaging winds and historic high levels of rainfall. In the latest of California’s storms, five people were left dead last week and more than 80,000 were without power.