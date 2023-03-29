Watch live: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies on company’s unionizing efforts

Howard Schultz, who was the chairman of Starbucks until stepping down March 20, will testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions panel Wednesday morning. His testimony follows continued attempts by committee chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and court rulings that the coffeehouse chain has engaged in illegal anti-union practices, as well as a long list of complaints from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Ranking Republican committee member Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) has stated that he considers the allegations serious, but criticized the NLRB for what he sees as an unfair pro-labor bias.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.