News

Watch live: Schumer joins Damar Hamlin to unveil measure increasing access to defibrillators

by Christian Carter - 03/29/23 12:30 PM ET
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is slated to speak with reporters Wednesday afternoon in a joint press briefing with Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) to unveil the Access to AEDs Act.

The measure would improve student’s access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools.

Automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, can double the survival rate for those who experience a sudden cardiac arrest, which Hamlin experienced in January during an NFL game. His life was saved, in part, by the use of a AED.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

