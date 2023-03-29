trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Cuomo on Nashville shooting: ‘You don’t hunt with an assault weapon, you don’t need it for self-defense’

by Julia Mueller - 03/29/23 11:07 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/29/23 11:07 PM ET
Getty Images, Pacific Press

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in on gun control in the wake of a mass shooting in Nashville where three children and three adults were killed at an elementary school, arguing that assault-style weapons aren’t needed for self defense and should be banned.

Even the National Rifle Association (NRA) supported the country’s 1930s move to outlaw machine guns, Cuomo said in an interview with John Catsimatidis, “because we as a society said, ‘It’s too dangerous to take the risk. Maybe somebody who is mentally ill could get a machine gun and could be on the corner and could kill 100 people before anyone could do anything.’” 

“So, we outlawed machine guns. Why can’t we bring that same intelligent, rational thought today? A machine gun and an assault weapon are basically the same issue … Why run the risk of having weapons that are so dangerous? You don’t hunt with an assault weapon. You don’t need it for self-defense,” Cuomo said. 

A 28-year-old shooter killed three nine-year-olds and three adults in their 60s at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, shooting through the school’s locked doors and wielding two “assault-style” weapons and a handgun.

Police have said the shooter legally purchased seven guns at five different local gun shops and hid them at home ahead of the attack. The massacre adds to the growing list of deadly school shootings in the U.S. and has again stoked contentious talk over gun control.

Audrey Hale, who was killed by officers on scene, had been under a “doctor’s care for an emotional disorder,” police said, and is believed to have been a former student at the school. Evidence indicates Hale surveilled and drew maps of the building in preparation for the attack. The motive is unknown.

“The opposition will say, well, it’s the person who pulled the trigger. And that’s the problem, mental health, etc. Yeah, it’s a mental health problem — and an assault weapon, right? Is not a mental health problem and a stone. It’s not a mental health problem and a bow and arrow. It’s a mental health problem and an assault weapon that has a magazine capacity of 20 or 30 bullets,” Cuomo said. 

The former New York governor pushed for a federal ban because state bans are limited: “You can drive to another state, buy a gun, put it in your trunk and drive.” 

Tags Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo assault-style weapons machine guns nashville Nashville shooting New York

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  4. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  5. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  6. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  7. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  8. WATCH: Lawmakers get in shouting match outside House floor over gun control
  9. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  10. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  11. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
  12. Wisconsin state senate candidate says he ‘certainly would ...
  13. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  14. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  15. ‘Not trying to ban booty videos’: Paul blocks Hawley’s TikTok bill as ...
  16. Texas Republican threatens to vote 'no' on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
  17. Senate votes to end COVID-19 national emergency
  18. Arizona governor’s press secretary resigns after tweet suggesting violence
Load more

Video

See all Video