Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The briefing comes after a deadly shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn. this week, where a 28-year-old suspect with multiple guns killed three children and three adults before being fatally shot by police.

President Biden has blasted GOP lawmakers for inaction and has urged Congress to enact an assault weapons ban.

Jean-Pierre on Wednesday called it “shameful” and “unacceptable” for some Republican lawmakers to say Congress has done as much as it can to address gun violence in the wake of the mass shooting.

“That’s unacceptable. That’s our response,” Jean-Pierre said Wednesday at a briefing with reporters. “It’s unacceptable that Republicans are saying there’s nothing we can do. Our schools, our churches, our places of worship have now become deadly places for many Americans who have lost their lives just this past year.”

Biden declared a state of emergency in Mississippi over the weekend, where multiple tornadoes killed at least two dozen people, as well as one person in Alabama. The President will travel to Rolling Fork, Miss., on Friday to survey the damage from the deadly storms that tore through the state.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

