trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

NC bill bans youth sports participation trophies

by Joe Jacquez - 03/30/23 1:53 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 03/30/23 1:53 PM ET
Adobe Stock

A North Carolina General Assembly bill would prohibit trophies awarded to youth sport athletes solely for participating in an event.

The bill, proposed in the state Senate, would amend Article 18 of Chapter 160A of the state’s General Statutes by adding a new section that would in part read, “Youth sports or other youth recreation activities operated under the authority of a local government shall not include awards for participants based solely on their participation in the sport or other activity.”

Instead, the bill dictates any awards given to athletes for an activity or sport “shall be based on identified performance achievements.”

State Sen. Tim Moffitt (R) is the lead sponsor of the bill. The Hill has reached out to his office for comment.

Tags North Carolina North Carolina General Assembly Participation awards Youth sports

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  5. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  6. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  7. Joint Base Andrews on lockdown following report of active shooter
  8. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  9. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  10. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  11. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  12. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  13. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  14. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  15. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  16. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  17. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
  18. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
Load more

Video

See all Video