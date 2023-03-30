NC bill bans youth sports participation trophies

A North Carolina General Assembly bill would prohibit trophies awarded to youth sport athletes solely for participating in an event.

The bill, proposed in the state Senate, would amend Article 18 of Chapter 160A of the state’s General Statutes by adding a new section that would in part read, “Youth sports or other youth recreation activities operated under the authority of a local government shall not include awards for participants based solely on their participation in the sport or other activity.”

Instead, the bill dictates any awards given to athletes for an activity or sport “shall be based on identified performance achievements.”

State Sen. Tim Moffitt (R) is the lead sponsor of the bill. The Hill has reached out to his office for comment.