Scarborough mocks Graham call for Trump support: He ‘knows what a bad man Donald Trump is’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for urging conservatives to donate to former President Donald Trump’s campaign following his indictment Thursday night.

“I always talk about the Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker approach to politics scamming people like my grandmother out of their Social Security checks, $25 here, $50 there,” Scarborough said on his morning table talk program on Friday.

“I’ve got to say, that Lindsey Graham moment, he’s tearing up. Lindsey knows what a bad man Donald Trump is. Lindsey is one who said if we make him our nominee, he’ll destroy the Republican Party, and we deserve it.”

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in New York on Thursday in connection to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before his 2016 campaign.

“They’re trying the to destroy Donald Trump because they fear him at the ballot box,” Graham said during an appearance on Fox News after news of Trump’s indictment broke. “To the conservatives out there, make sure you vote if you got friends, make sure they vote. If you don’t have any friends, go make some friends but you need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They’re trying to drain him dry. He spent more money on lawyers than most people spend on a campaign.”

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, is a frequent critic of Trump and members of the GOP who defend him.

“But Lindsey almost crying there … that reminds of me of Oral Roberts climbing up into his tower in the 80s, saying, give me $3 million or I’m not coming down from this tower,” the host said.