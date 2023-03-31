trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air

by Katlyn Brieskorn - 03/31/23 8:51 AM ET
by Katlyn Brieskorn - 03/31/23 8:51 AM ET

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport in Florida Thursday evening after it lost part of its wing in the air.

Officials at Tampa International Airport said a Cessna Citation was flying at 27,000 feet near St. Petersburg when the aircraft lost its left winglet (the part which vertically extends near the tip of the wing) as well as part of the wing.

Airport officials said the jet had departed from Arkansas.

WFLA’s helicopter was flying by when it managed to capture footage of the jet’s landing.

The pilot was the only one on board, and landed the aircraft safely. When the jet stopped, emergency services responded to the plane.

Tags Emergency Landing Jet

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  4. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  5. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  6. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  7. What lawmakers are saying about Trump’s indictment
  8. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  9. Scarborough mocks Graham call for Trump support: He ‘knows what a bad man ...
  10. ‘It’s embarrassing’: Progressives slam Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels ...
  11. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  12. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  13. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  14. Another school shooting, another simple-minded GOP ‘solution’
  15. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  16. Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels hush money case
  17. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  18. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
Load more

Video

See all Video