Rising: April 1, 2023

Joe Rogan: Mainstream media OBSESSED with Trump, IGNORE that Biden is ‘INCOHERENT’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent comments on the mainstream media’s seeming obsession in covering the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Originally aired March 29, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWoVajwrzn4

Whoopi Goldberg SLAMS political correctness: ‘IT’S HARD TO KEEP UP’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Whoopi Goldberg’s latest comments denouncing a new station’s decision to pull one of its anchors off the air after she quoted rapper Snoop Dogg.

Originally aired March 28, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wntC_gdkn4

Jim Jordan’s weaponization hearing turns into SCREAMING MATCH as Dems WHINE: Batya & Robby

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearings taking place on Capitol Hill today.

Originally aired March 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPduIzJErdY

Arizona Gov’s press sec RESIGNS after tweet suggesting ‘Transphobes’ should be SHOT

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary resigning after she posted a tweet that appeared transphobic.

Originally aired March 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jjq68rEnLfM

39 migrants left to die in fire after guards ignored locked cells in Mexico detention center

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss fire that took place at a migration center along the U.S. border earlier this week.

Originally aired March 30, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcdDlG4FS5w