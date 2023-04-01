Americans disagree on policy priorities, Biden approval rating drops: poll

Americans are split on the biggest issues facing the country, according to a new Marist poll.

30 percent of Americans see the economy as the most important issue facing the nation, while 20 percent say the problem lies more with threats to democracy, the poll found. All other options polled in the single digits.

The poll also found that President Biden’s approval rating fell to 42 percent, down from 46 percent following the State of the Union address.

49 percent of Americans disapprove of the president, according to the poll.

Economic issues are more important among Republicans (48 percent) than Democrats (17 percent), while Democrats found issues of democracy more important (25 percent) than Republicans (14 percent).

TikTok remains unpopular among Americans, with 73 percent saying they believe it poses a national security threat. 57 percent of Americans support banning the platform.

A bipartisan slate of congresspeople have floated plans to ban the Chinese-owned social media platform or force its sale to an American company.

LGBTQ issues also proved divisive. A majority of Americans oppose banning gender-affirming care for minors and restricting drag shows, often the topics of GOP proposals that numerous states have passed recently.

The poll found that opposition for the proposals is more common among Democrats and Independents.

This week, Kentucky passed a ban on gender-affirming care for minors by overriding its governor’s veto. Tennessee and Florida are among the states to consider similar legislation.