Marjorie Taylor Greene to join NY GOP club for ‘peaceful protest’ in Manhattan ahead of Trump arraignment

by Julia Mueller - 04/02/23 11:53 AM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) leaves a closed-door House Republican Conference meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will join the New York Young Republican Club for a “peaceful protest” in Manhattan on Tuesday, the same day former President Trump is slated to be arraigned in court.

“Protesting is a constitutional right and I am going to NY on Tuesday to protest this unprecedented abuse of our justice system and election interference,” Greene said on her personal Twitter account.

The GOP group announced on Sunday that Greene would join its scheduled protest of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “heinous attack” on Trump, who was indicted last week on criminal charges for his alleged role in a 2016 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He’s slated to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon for arraignment.

The Georgia congresswoman said she rejects “any attempt and anyone who dresses in MAGA but incites violence or commits violence while pretending to be one of us” during the protest, saying, “You are not one of us, you are one of them.”

“We will not live in fear and we will lawfully stand against tyranny and corruption while we show our support for President Trump,” she said.

Greene, an outspoken Trump ally, called for Bragg’s arrest for “prosecutorial misconduct” ahead of the indictment, warning that the attorney was “on the verge of indicting an innocent former President and top Presidential candidate against the opposing ruling party.” She reaffirmed her support for Trump after the indictment made headlines.

