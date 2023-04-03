trending:

News

Most Americans approve of Trump indictment but say it was politically motivated: CNN poll

by Julia Mueller - 04/03/23 11:06 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump claps after speaking at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A majority of Americans in a new poll approve of the recent indictment of former President Trump, but they also said they think politics played at least some part in it, as Trump and his allies knock the case as politically motivated. 

A CNN poll found that 60 percent of American respondents approve of the indictment, including 37 percent who said they strongly approve. Of the 40 percent who said they disapprove, 25 percent feel strongly. 

Three-quarters of Americans in the poll said they think politics played a role in the decision to indict Trump (76 percent), including 52 percent who say they think it played a “major” role. 

Trump, who has launched his 2024 presidential campaign, was indicted by a New York grand jury in connection with hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid his 2016 campaign. The former president is set to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment

Just 10 percent of Americans said they think Trump’s actions regarding Daniels were “not wrong at all,” while 37 percent said the actions were illegal and 33 percent said they were unethical but not illegal. 

An equal share of Americans — at 31 percent apiece — said the decision to indict Trump strengthens U.S. democracy and weakens it. 

A plurality of voters in the poll also said they disapprove of congressional Republicans’ move to investigate the Manhattan prosecutor handling Trump’s case, with 38 percent disapproving and 35 percent approving. 

Conducted March 31 and April 1 by SSRS, the CNN survey polled 1,048 adults and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

