Biden says he has faith in NYPD ahead of potential unrest for Trump indictment

President Biden on Monday said he has faith in New York City’s police ahead of potential unrest in the city surrounding former President Trump’s Tuesday court date.

“No, I have faith in the New York Police Department,” Biden said to questions about whether he’s concerned about unrest.

The president added on Monday that he also has faith in the legal system. His comments came as he toured a Cummins facility while in Minnesota for remarks about his economic agenda.

The New York Police Department has ramped up security to prepare for Trump’s arraignment and has already taken precautionary measures, like ordering every member of the department to report in full uniform on Friday, NBC reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference on Monday warning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and others planning to join protests on Tuesday to behave themselves.

“As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind,” Adams said. “If one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable.”

Greene said she will join a pro-Trump rally, organized by the New York Young Republican Club, which has said it will be a “peaceful protest.”

On Friday, Biden declined repeatedly to comment on the indictment. The White House also said it wasn’t given advance warning that Trump would be indicted last week.

Trump traveled from Florida to New York on Monday and will head to the courthouse Tuesday morning for his arraignment, which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

A grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump on criminal charges for his role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign. The indictment follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) that centered on a $130,000 payment fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.