trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Trump to surrender for historic arraignment on criminal charges: Live coverage

by The Hill staff - 04/04/23 8:00 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 04/04/23 8:00 AM ET
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. Trump arrived Monday in New York where he will surrender to unprecedented criminal charges, taking America into uncharted territory as he seeks to regain the presidency. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Trump will appear in court in New York City on Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned on criminal charges, a history-making event.

grand jury in New York voted to indict Trump in connection with his alleged role in hush money paid amid his 2016 presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations of an affair, which Trump denies.

The former president arrived Monday afternoon in Manhattan, and he is expected to return to Florida shortly after his arraignment, scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

Follow along for live updates below.

Tags Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Donald Trump hush money payments Manhattan Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels Trump arraignment Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out on eve of arraignment, calls for Bragg to ‘indict himself’ ...
  2. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  3. GOP warns Trump charges will lead to more political prosecutions 
  4. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  5. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  6. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  7. The Hill’s Morning Report — What is Trump’s alleged crime?
  8. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  9. Trump arraignment may reveal dozens of charges over Daniels payments
  10. US military to open four new bases in the Philippines
  11. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  12. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  13. Trump: The ultimate ‘WINO’ – Winner In Name Only
  14. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  15. House GOP ratchets up focus on tougher work requirements
  16. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  17. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  18. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
Load more

Video

See all Video