Trump to surrender for historic arraignment on criminal charges: Live coverage

Former President Trump will appear in court in New York City on Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned on criminal charges, a history-making event.

A grand jury in New York voted to indict Trump in connection with his alleged role in hush money paid amid his 2016 presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations of an affair, which Trump denies.

The former president arrived Monday afternoon in Manhattan, and he is expected to return to Florida shortly after his arraignment, scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

Follow along for live updates below.