Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing will take place against an unusual backdrop: the arraignment in New York of former President Trump, who is leading polls measuring GOP support for the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

The White House take taken a hands-off approach to the Trump indictment, not commenting on the legal proceedings.

It did condemn another possible opponent of Biden on Monday: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). The White House criticized DeSantis for signing a bill that allows residents to carry concealed guns without a permit days after three children were killed at a Nashville, Tenn., grade school.

“It is shameful that so soon after another tragic school shooting, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a permitless concealed carry bill behind closed doors, which eliminates the need to get a license to carry a concealed weapon,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

DeSantis is not officially in the 2024 race, but is expected to run and is seen as the strongest potential rival to Trump.

The White House press briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

