Fox anchor suggests ‘going after the leakers’ following Trump indictment 

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner suggested Tuesday that authorities should pursue the source of media reports laying out the details of the criminal case against former President Trump.

“We know about those 34 counts against the former president because of a grand jury leak,” Faulkner said on Tuesday. “Are we looking at, after this is over, going after the leakers?”

Trump is slated to be arraigned in a New York courtroom Tuesday after being charged criminally last week in connection with an alleged hush money payment paid to an adult film star before his first campaign for the White House.

Each of the major networks have been devoting hours of coverage to the legal proceedings, and the former president is expected to speak to the swarms of reporters gathered outside the New York courthouse.

On Monday evening, Trump lashed out at Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg (D), who is leading the case against him, calling for Bragg to be indicted over “illegal” leaks.

Faulkner’s comments mirroring Trump’s sentiments are notable, given the former president’s relentless attacks of the network, including a Truth Social post on Tuesday morning in which he criticized the network for putting William Barr, his former attorney general, on the air.