Watch live: Crowds form ahead of Trump arraignment

Former President Trump will appear at an arraignment hearing in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, facing what could reportedly be dozens of felony counts related to the alleged falsification of business records during his 2016 campaign.

Spectators, including both supporters and detractors of Trump, are gathering outside the courthouse in anticipation of the proceedings — the first time a former or sitting president has faced criminal charges.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) earlier addressed a group assembled nearby, speaking in defense of Trump. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced scrutiny following a series of reported ethical lapses, also made an appearance nearby.

Trump will be placed under arrest upon his arrival in the court building, but will not be handcuffed. The former president will arrive in advance of proceedings slated to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

