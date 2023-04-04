trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Crowds form ahead of Trump arraignment

by James Burch - 04/04/23 12:21 PM ET
by James Burch - 04/04/23 12:21 PM ET

Former President Trump will appear at an arraignment hearing in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, facing what could reportedly be dozens of felony counts related to the alleged falsification of business records during his 2016 campaign.

Spectators, including both supporters and detractors of Trump, are gathering outside the courthouse in anticipation of the proceedings — the first time a former or sitting president has faced criminal charges.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) earlier addressed a group assembled nearby, speaking in defense of Trump. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced scrutiny following a series of reported ethical lapses, also made an appearance nearby.

Trump will be placed under arrest upon his arrival in the court building, but will not be handcuffed. The former president will arrive in advance of proceedings slated to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Donald Trump George Santos Marjorie Taylor Greene Michael Cohen New York New York City Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump surrenders at Manhattan court: live coverage
  2. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  3. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  4. Appeals court upholds order for Jan. 6 testimony from Meadows, other Trump ...
  5. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
  6. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  7. Watch live: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds press conference following Trump ...
  8. Trump lashes out on eve of arraignment, calls for Bragg to ‘indict himself’ ...
  9. GOP warns Trump charges will lead to more political prosecutions 
  10. Romney calls replacing car lanes with bike lanes ‘the height of stupidity’
  11. GOP senator endorses Trump ahead of NY arraignment
  12. Federal court blocks Manchin-backed pipeline in West Virginia
  13. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  14. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  15. Fox anchor suggests ‘going after the leakers’ following Trump indictment 
  16. Watch live: Crowds form ahead of Trump arraignment
  17. Santos appears outside Manhattan court ahead of Trump arraignment
  18. Nikki Fried among dozen arrested while protesting Florida abortion ban
Load more

Video

See all Video