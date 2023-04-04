trending:

READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts

by TheHill.com - 04/04/23 3:46 PM ET
Former President Trump appeared in a New York courtroom Tuesday afternoon to hear the charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and read in court by Judge Juan Merchan.

Trump pleaded not guilty to nearly three dozen counts.

The indictment, which was announced on Thursday and unsealed on Tuesday, includes charges of falsifying business records and other counts in connection with a hush payment that Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

Read the grand jury’s indictment here.

Donald-J.-Trump-IndictmentDownload

And read the statement of fact here.

Donald-J.-Trump-SOFDownload

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Stormy Daniels

