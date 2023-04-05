Graham calls for donations following Trump indictment: ‘One last chance here to straighten this out’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday took to Fox News to call for donations to former President Trump following his arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan.

“We got one last chance here to straighten this out,” Graham said in an appearance on “Hannity,” adding, “2024 is the most important election in my lifetime. America is literally at stake as we know it.”

“Please help President Trump,” he continued. “If you can afford 5 or 10 bucks, if you can’t afford a dollar, fine. Just pray. Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don’t risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can. Pray for this country, pray for this president, and if you got any money to give, give it.”

Trump surrendered at a Manhattan courthouse earlier on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Graham had previously urged Fox News viewers to donate to Trump after reports initially emerged of the indictment.

“You need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They’re trying to drain him dry. He spent more money on lawyers than most people spend on campaigns. They’re trying to bleed him dry,” Graham said last week.

Trump’s presidential campaign is also fundraising following the news, raking in more than $4 million within 24 hours of the indictment’s announcement.