News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by Christian Carter - 04/05/23 1:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing comes after the formal arraignment on Tuesday in New York of former President Trump, who pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with concealing hush money payments.

Despite the criminal indictment, Trump continues to lead in polls measuring GOP support for the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

President Biden and his team all but ignored the developments that enraptured much of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as Trump — Biden’s predecessor and likely 2024 opponent — surrendered to authorities.

“The president’s going to focus on the American people like he does every day, this is not something that is a focus for him,” Jean-Pierre said.

On Wednesday, the White House will announce that President Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland next week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The President will visit Belfast, Northern Ireland, to denote the signing of the accords, which ended the Northern Ireland conflict, known as the Troubles.

Biden will then travel to Ireland for the remainder of the week to meet with Irish leaders and to deliver an address to “celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. He will make stops in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo.

The White House press briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

