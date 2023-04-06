trending:

News

Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after company partners with transgender woman

by Michael Reiner - 04/06/23 6:24 AM ET
AP/Paul Sancya

(WKBN) – Rock artist Kid Rock took to Twitter this week after it was announced that Bud Light had partnered with a woman who is a transgender influencer.

In a video on Twitter, Kid Rock could be seen wearing a “MAGA” hat as he turned around and spoke to the camera:

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible.”

The artist then used a rifle to fire gunshots at several cases of Bud Light beer while cursing out the company.

The video had over 32 million views on Twitter on Wednesday.

The activist that Bud Light is partnering with is transgender woman Dylan Mulvaney. According to Fox News, Mulvaney revealed Saturday that the beer company sent packs of Bud Light with the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of “girlhood.” Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram with the hashtag #budlightpartner to promote the campaign.

Anheuser-Busch responded to Fox News with the following statement:

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”

