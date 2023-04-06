trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

White House addressing antisemitism at the start of Passover; opportunity for all faiths to combat hate

by Basil John - 04/06/23 6:25 AM ET
by Basil John - 04/06/23 6:25 AM ET

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – On Wednesday, Jews around the world will celebrate the first night of Passover, and the White House is using the occasion to address antisemitism in the U.S.

“It really is a cautionary tale about what is also going on right now in America. Unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise,” White House Jewish Liaison Shelley Greenspan said.

Greenspan says President Biden is sending a message to the Jewish community and all Americans.

“He is with them, that we will condemn antisemitism, every step of the way,” Greenspan said.

In 2021, an FBI report showed Jews were the target of more than half of religiously-motivated crimes.

“No one should ever feel unsafe to practice their religion and to express their identity,” Greenspan said.

During this year’s Passover, Christians and Muslims are also observing their own holidays of Easter and Ramadan. Greenspan says it’s a special opportunity for each faith to combat hate together.

“Working in an interfaith capacity, building bridges across communities,” Greenspan said.
Edward Ahmed Mitchell, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, agrees.

“One of the solutions to this problem is indeed solidarity across racial and religious lines,” Mitchell said.

The administration is also planning to release the first-ever national strategy to counter antisemitism and says it will lay the groundwork for rooting out all forms of hate. Mitchell says that’s a mission his organization embraces.

“Our goal is not to erase bigotry, our goal is to reduce it from a mortal threat into a passing nuisance,” Mitchell said.

Tags antisemitism PAssover

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  2. Trump’s New York legal drama: What’s next
  3. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  4. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  5. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  6. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  7. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  8. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  9. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  10. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  11. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  12. Ranking Trump’s potentially very short VP shortlist
  13. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  14. New cars have become luxury items
  15. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  16. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  17. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  18. Republican wins special state Senate election in Wisconsin, handing GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video