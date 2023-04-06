FBI accidentally detains hotel guest during Boston exercise

The FBI accidentally arrested a hotel guest during a training mission in Boston on Tuesday after entering the wrong hotel room.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, FBI agents knocked loudly on the door of a room at the Revere Hotel in downtown Boston where a Delta Air Lines pilot was staying, CBS News Boston reported.

The guest, a man in his 30s, opened the door and was handcuffed and interrogated in a bathroom shower, according to the outlet.

He was detained for nearly an hour before the FBI realized the mistake.

Agents were expecting to find a role player who was part of the mock training program for a Defense Department training simulation, per CBS.

The Hill independently confirmed the incident through a report filed by responding Boston Police Department officers.

The FBI said no one was injured during the mishap, which they said occurred because of “inaccurate information.”

Agents “were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” a statement said, according to the Associated Press.

Lt. Col. Mike Burns of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command told the AP the “training was meant to enhance soldiers’ skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments.”

“The training team, unfortunately, entered the wrong room and detained an individual unaffiliated with the exercise,” he said in a statement.