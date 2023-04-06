trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

New data raises concerns over global sea level: study

by Joe Jacquez - 04/06/23 12:53 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 04/06/23 12:53 PM ET
In this image taken on Thursday Aug.1, 2019 large rivers of melting water form on an ice sheet in western Greenland and drain into moulin holes that empty into the ocean from underneath the ice. The heat wave that smashed high temperature records in five European countries a week ago is now over Greenland, accelerating the melting of the island’s ice sheet and causing massive ice loss in the Arctic. (Photo via Caspar Haarløv, Into the Ice via AP)

A new study into how quickly ice sheets melted at the end of the last ice age is raising alarm over how quickly sea levels could rise in today’s warming world.

Parts of a large, ancient ice sheet covering Eurasia retreated up 2,000 feet per day, which is more than the length of the Empire State Building, according to new data released by the DOI Foundation.

That rate of retreat is the fastest measured to date and could shed light on how fast ice can melt in Greenland and Antartica if current climate trends continue.

“If temperatures continue to rise, then we might have the ice being melted and thinned from above as well as from below,” the studies lead author, Christine Batchelor, told the Washington Post. “So that could kind of end up with a scenario that looks more similar to what we had [off] Norway after the last glaciation.”

Batchelor said the rate of retreat found in the new study released Wednesday is about 20 times higher than any retreat rate measured from satellites and 12 times faster than any retreat rate deduced from landforms on the seafloor.

However, as the study points out, the current acceleration and thinning of Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets have been observed for years, and the “mass imbalance of these ice sheets has contributed about 0.7mm annually to global sea-level rise since the 1990s.”

Antartica and Greenland have lost more 6.4 million tons of ice since the 1990s, but according to NASA, ice in those two places is melting six times faster than in the 1990s.

In addition, air and ocean temperatures in Antartica and Greenland are projected to increase and match temperatures seen at the end of the last ice age. If this happens, researchers say ice retreating at the levels seen in this new data could trigger a quicker collapse of modern-day glaciers, which would be devastating for global sea levels.

The study found retreat rates during the last ice age ranged from 180 to 2,000 feet per day, which is extreme and only lasted on a scale of days or months. If existing glaciers retreated around 600 meters per day for a year, there probably wouldn’t be any ice left, said Batchelor, a physical geographer at Newcastle University.

“This is not a model. This is real observation. And it is frankly scary. Even to me,” she told the Post.

Tags Antartica Climate change Eurasia global sea levels Greeland

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  2. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  3. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  4. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  5. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  6. Trump judge, family have received multiple threats since arrest: report
  7. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  8. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  9. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  10. Trump indictment: The odds are in Alvin Bragg’s favor
  11. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  12. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  13. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  14. Trump’s New York legal drama: What’s next
  15. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  16. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises $1.7M in first quarter
  17. Newsom visits New College of Florida, targeted by DeSantis overhaul
  18. Hundreds demonstrate ahead of Tennessee House vote to expel three Democrats
Load more

Video

See all Video