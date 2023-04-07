trending:

Coolio’s death caused by accidental fentanyl overdose, L.A. County coroner says

by Christine Samra - 04/07/23 12:17 AM ET
(KTLA) – The cause of rapper Coolio’s death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Ivey Jr., died on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59 years old when he died at a friend’s home in Los Angeles.

The cause of his death is tied to the “effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine,” the coroner’s report revealed through its online database. The manner of the death has been ruled as “accidental.”

The report also lists “cardiomyopathy, unspecified asthma and phencyclidine use” as “other specific conditions.”

Cardiomyopathy is referred to as “a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Phencyclidine is known as PCP, according to the Department of Justice. It was originally developed as an anesthetic, delivered through an IV, in the 1950s, but was later discontinued after patients began “experiencing postoperative delirium with hallucinations.”

Coolio grew up in Compton. His early career success came at a time when Southern California rappers dominated the Billboard charts.

His first two albums, “It Takes a Thief” and “Gangsta’s Paradise,” climbed up the charts and were massive commercial and critical successes.

He won a Grammy for his single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was used as the title track to the 1995 film “Dangerous Minds.”

